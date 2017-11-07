Livers Joins Sonepar as VP of Business Development

Sonepar USA (Charleston, SC): Tammy Livers joined the company’s Leadership team as VP of business development, effective Oct. 30th. She will help Sonepar USA implement both organic and strategic growth opportunities. Livers has over 20 years of experience in the electrical industry holding executive roles in Fortune 500 companies in both manufacturing and distribution. She has been an active speaker for various NAED events centered on mentoring and effective communication, and she has also served on several NAED committees over the years.