Meineke Promoted at Service Wire

Service Wire Co. (Culloden, WV): Mel Meineke has been elevated to the position of director strategic accounts – Americas, making him responsible for the company’s organizational alignment, integration and overall success with their strategic accounts in the United States and Canada. He also serves as the company’s director of sales – Canada.  In this role he is responsible for the direction and success of efforts in Canada, including directing Service Wire’s manufacturers’ representative network in Canada. In addition to his 30 plus years within the electrical industry, Meineke has been with Service Wire for five years in the strategic account management role.

