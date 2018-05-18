Menu
Mitchell_Robroy.jpg
News>People

Mitchell and Wagner Take On New Roles at Robroy

Over the last nine years, Mitchell (in above photo) has led the efforts to build the operational foundation needed for desired growth in the enclosure business. All operational metrics have significantly improved under his leadership.

Robroy Enclosures (Verona, PA): The company recently announced the promotion of Craig Mitchell (above) and the addition of Jon Wagner (right) to its team. Mitchell has been promoted to VP of operations and administration. He joined the Enclosures’ group in 2009 after 20 years of operational management assignments in the automotive industry.

Jon Wagner has been appointed VP of sales and marketing. He joins Robroy Enclosures with more than 25 years’ experience in the electrical industry and has been recognized with successive promotions and increased responsibilities. His last 20 years were spent at Hubbell Inc., where he most recently held the position of VP/general manager of Wiegmann Enclosures.

“The company experienced a healthy growth spurt since adding the AttaBox® Industrial Enclosures brand in 2016,” said Jeff Seagle, company president of Robroy Enclosures. “Craig Mitchell has been instrumental in the smooth transition of both enclosures brands into our operations. As we move into the latter half of 2018 and 2019, the wealth of experience Jon Wagner brings to our organization will help us expand our company even further.”

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Chris-Barone_United-Pipe1025
Christopher Barone Joins the United Pipe Team
May 16, 2018
Ruzicka_Shatrshield
Ruzicka Joins Shat-R-Shield as New North Central Regional Sales Manager
May 16, 2018
Kathleen_Shanahan_Turtle_Hughes
Turtle & Hughes Names Kathleen Shanahan Co-CEO
May 14, 2018
MelMeineke_service
Meineke Promoted at Service Wire
May 11, 2018