Mitchell and Wagner Take On New Roles at Robroy

Robroy Enclosures (Verona, PA): The company recently announced the promotion of Craig Mitchell (above) and the addition of Jon Wagner (right) to its team. Mitchell has been promoted to VP of operations and administration. He joined the Enclosures’ group in 2009 after 20 years of operational management assignments in the automotive industry.

Jon Wagner has been appointed VP of sales and marketing. He joins Robroy Enclosures with more than 25 years’ experience in the electrical industry and has been recognized with successive promotions and increased responsibilities. His last 20 years were spent at Hubbell Inc., where he most recently held the position of VP/general manager of Wiegmann Enclosures.

“The company experienced a healthy growth spurt since adding the AttaBox® Industrial Enclosures brand in 2016,” said Jeff Seagle, company president of Robroy Enclosures. “Craig Mitchell has been instrumental in the smooth transition of both enclosures brands into our operations. As we move into the latter half of 2018 and 2019, the wealth of experience Jon Wagner brings to our organization will help us expand our company even further.”