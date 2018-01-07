Motion Industries Makes Executive Appointments

Motion Industries Inc. (Birmingham, AL): This distributor of maintenance, repair, and operation replacement parts recently announced three management changes, effective Dec. 11, 2017. Tim Breen, Motion Industries president and CEO, announced the following promotions:

Randy Breaux was promoted to executive V.P. of marketing, distribution and purchasing. The increased cooperation among these disciplines allows the company to identify and plan for growing opportunities in the industry such as the industrial internet of things (IIoT) and automation. In 2016, Breaux was promoted to his most recent position of senior V.P. of marketing, distribution and purchasing. He joined Motion Industries in 2011 as senior V.P. after 20-plus years at Baldor Electric Co.

Kevin Storer (Bottom left) was promoted to executive V.P. of U.S. operations and President of Mi Mexico, and will maintain responsibility for all field branch sales in the United States and Mexico. He began his career with Motion Industries in the West Group in 1987, and held significant positions in the company before being promoted in 2016 to his most recent position as senior V.P. of U.S. operations and president of Mi Mexico.

Also, Mark Stoneburner (Bottom right) was promoted to senior V.P. of Industry Segments and business development. The addition of the business development function to his role enables Motion Industries to better leverage his deep industry experience, as well as his strong strategic approach to a growing portion of the company’s overall business. He joined Motion Industries in 2016 as corporate account V.P. – Industry Segments, bringing with him 33 years of industry experience. Stoneburner will continue to share responsibility for merger and acquisition (M&A) strategy.

With annual sales of $4.6 billion, Motion Industries is a leading industrial parts distributor of bearings, mechanical power transmission, electrical and industrial automation, hydraulic and industrial hose, hydraulic and pneumatic components, industrial products, safety products, and material handling. Motion Industries has over 530 locations, including 13 distribution centers throughout North America and serves more than 300,000 customers from the food and beverage, pulp and paper, iron and steel, chemical, mining and aggregate, petrochemical, automotive, wood and lumber, and pharmaceutical industries. It’s a wholly owned subsidiary of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC).