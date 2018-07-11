NSi Industries Appoints Colin Smith as Territory Account Manager - Chesapeake Region

NSi Industries (Huntersville, NC): Colin Smith has been named as the new territory account manager for Maryland and northern Virginia, where he will develop and execute national sales strategy and help expand the company’s product offering in the Chesapeake region. Smith’s recent experience includes working in operations and sales management with electrical industry companies including City Electric Co., Joseph E. Biden Sales Corp. and Klein Tools. He received his bachelor’s degree from Philadelphia University.
