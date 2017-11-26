Menu
NSi Industries Hires Sabo as Director of Marketing

Sabo will report directly to Dave DiDonato, NSi's COO, and will be responsible for expanding NSi Industries’ marketing presence within the industry.

NSi Industries (Huntersville, NC): The company recently hired Diane Sabo as director of marketing. Sabo comes to NSi Industries with over 20 years of experience in integrated marketing, brand management and strategic communications. Dave DiDonato, NSi’s COO said in the press release, “We are very excited to have Diane join our team. She has extensive experience in our core channels, and will bring a strategic approach to driving brand awareness and preference for NSi brands.”

Sabo will report directly to DiDonato, and will be responsible for expanding NSi Industries' marketing presence within the industry.

