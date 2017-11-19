Menu
NSi Industries Hires Three Execs for Posts in Sales and E-Commerce/Retail

NSi hires Bill Sigler, Mike Wilbur and Scott Coon.

NSi Industries (Huntersville, NC): The company recently announced three new hires. Bill Sigler was appointed VP of retail and e-commerce; Mike Wilbur is now Southwest regional sales manager; and Scott Coon was hired as territory account manager in the greater Baltimore area.

Sigler comes to NSi Industries with over 17 years of sales and marketing experience and a background in retail and e-commerce. He has led sales efforts in positions ranging from district manager to VP of sales with a company that specializes in battery-powered outdoor power tools. Wilbur comes to NSi Industries with over 10 years of sales experience as a sales representative and sales manager.

 

  

 

 

Wilbur has spent the last four years as sales manager for a company that specializes in the development and production of high-quality hand tools.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Coon comes to NSi Industries with over 12 years of sales experience as an account and sales representative. He spent the last six years with one of the largest industrial distributors in North America.

