NSi Industries, (Huntersville, NC): Jason Obetz has joined the company as the Eastern Regional VP of sales. Obetz comes to NSi Industries with over 20 years of experience in electrical sales. He started his business career with Burndy and later worked for NB Handy and All Current Electrical Sales. Most recently, he worked as executive VP of sales and marketing for Omni Cable. Obetz graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey.