Douglas J. Pileggi, a 30-year veteran with Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc. passed away Sept. 7. He was a VP of C/I Sales for the company. Pileggi is survived by his wife of 41 years Lin, their three sons Angelo, Mario and Dominic, and five grandchildren. The family asks that Memorials may be made to the Society of St. Vincent dePaul, St. Patrick Catholic Church, 6N491 Crane Road, St. Charles, IL, 60175.