Oldaker and Peach Promoted at Service Wire Co.

Chuck Oldaker Charles F. (Chuck) Oldaker, Jr. (top) was promoted to senior VP and Alex Peach was promoted to corporate controller. Oldaker, Jr. will maintain his CFO responsibilities along with assuming additional corporate responsibilities. He reports to Louis Weisberg, President and CEO. During his 25-plus year career, Oldaker has worked in public accounting as an auditor and business taxation accountant and has been involved in many areas during his tenure at Service Wire including finance, accounting, credit, human resources, IT, marketing, and sales management. He is a graduate of Marshall University’s Lewis College of Business. Additionally, over the course of his career, he has obtained the following professional designations: Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA), Certified Valuation Analyst (CVA), and ISO 9000 Consultant.

Peach (bottom) will be responsible for accounting and finance matters throughout the organization. This includes developing and managing key banking and service provider relationships, customer credit, currency and commodity hedging, financial and tax reporting, etc. He brings five years of experience in public accounting including two years as Audit Supervisor where he was charged with managing and training staff to complete complex engagements. Peach received a BBA degree in Accounting from Marshall University’s Lewis College of Business. In addition, he is a CPA, currently serving as VP of the Huntington Chapter of the West Virginia Society of CPAs.