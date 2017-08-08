Menu
Jim Poynton, MaxLite
Poynton to Lead Utility Programs for MaxLite

MaxLite (West Caldwell, NJ): Jim Poynton is now director of utility program implementation. Poynton will manage MaxLite’s participation in utility rebate programs and drive new opportunities that produce energy savings for utility customers.

Prior to joining MaxLite, Poynton was senior program manager for CLEAResult, one of the largest providers of energy efficiency programs services in North America. He has a decade of experience managing retail utility programs and developing retail partnerships. Previously, Poynton held sales management positions at Best Buy and Packard Bell/NEC. He is a graduate of Bradley University.

In his new role, Poynton will engage utility program implementers across North America to promote MaxLite’s portfolio of LED lamps and luminaires for residential markets with incentive programs. Poynton will also work closely with the MaxLite sales team to drive sales in rebate programs in the retail marketplaces.

 “Jim brings valuable experience within the utility rebate space to MaxLite,”said Vice President of Consumer Sales Taylor Bolton. “He has been very successful working with key utility clients and contractors through the Midwest, and we are thrilled to have him lead our utility program.”

TAGS: Lighting
