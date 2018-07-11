Rob Taylor Named President of Sonepar USA, Cook Leaves Company to Pursue Other Interests

Sonepar USA (Charleston, SC): Rob Taylor will replace Halsey Cook as President of Sonepar USA, effective September 1, 2018. Cook has decided to pursue a new challenge outside of the electrical industry. Taylor has served as the Sonepar USA Central Region president since 2015. Taylor and Cook will work together through the end of August to ensure a smooth leadership transition for the operations and governance of Sonepar USA.

Before joining Sonepar USA, he was with Eaton Corp. where he co-led the global sales and marketing integration efforts for Eaton’s acquisition of Cooper Industries. Prior to the integration role, Taylor spent eight years at Cooper Industries, most recently as chief marketing officer. Taylor worked for General Electric before joining Cooper Industries and served most recently as the general manager for Canada’s Consumer and Industrial Division.