Robroy Enclosures Promotes Schroder, Hill and Calvi

Robroy Enclosures (Beldin, MI): The company recently announced three promotions: Roger Schroder  to business development manager, Doug Hill  to product engineering supervisor and Al Calvi to sales engineer.

Roger Schroder

Schroder will research, analyze and manage new strategic opportunities to benefit Robroy Enclosures in support of our aggressive growth objectives.  His most recent role as engineering manager will serve him well in taking on the new technical and commercial challenges of this recently created position.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Doug Hill

As product engineering supervisor, Hill will report directly to the general manager.  In this position, he will manage and oversee all product and applications engineering responsibilities, including the supervision of the product and applications engineers.  Most recently he served as a senior application engineer.  Along with application support to the field sales efforts,his group will also pursue aggressive product development initiatives in support of our overall sales and growth strategy.

 

 

 

 

 

Al Calvi

Calvi  will report directly to the sales and service manager.  In his customer-facing role, he will provide technical advocacy in support of our field sales efforts.  His most recent role as applications engineer has served him well in mastering the products and their applications to the end markets.

 

 

 

 

  

 

