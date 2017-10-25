Menu
Robroy Industries Conduit Division Names Wickliffe as Executive Assistant and White as Marketing Assistant

Robroy Industries Conduit Division (Gilmer, TX):  Elizabeth Wickliffe joined the company as executive assistant. She brings with her over 10 years of customer service experience. Wickliffe previously spent six years with J.P. Morgan working in corporate investments and one year with CT Corp. working in corporate legal. She is also a four-year owner of NVictus Machinery, a machine manufacturing sales company. Within her company, she manages a staff of eight employees, previously acted as the executive assistant and account manager, and helped with sales. In her new role as executive assistant, she will manage the work flow and schedule of the president of the Conduit Division and provide day-to-day support to the executive management team and the overall operation of the organization. 

In other news at the Robroy Industries Conduit Division, Lindsey White is now marketing  assistant and coordinator of the company’s Corrosion College. She spent the last 11 years with Brookshire Grocery Co. in various roles at the retail and corporate level, such as perishable manager, assistant store manager, and space management analyst. She graduated from The University of Texas at Tyler with a Bachelor of Administration degree in management. In her new role as Marketing Assistant for Robroy Industries Conduit Division, White will assist with marketing activities and initiatives, accurately tracking marketing initiatives and data, arranging promotional events, assessing the results of marketing campaigns and supporting the marketing manager in organizing various projects. As coordinator of Corrosion College, Lindsey will be responsible for coordinating all events and classes as well as instructing the course.

