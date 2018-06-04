Menu
Rooney Joins Crescent Electric as VP - Construction Sales

Rooney brings more than 38 years of sales experience in both the electrical and lighting businesses to this newly created role.

Crescent Electric Supply Co. (East Dubuque, IL): Tim Rooney was appointed to VP – Construction Sales, where he will oversee the company’s construction business segment and interactions with industry associations and key customers. 

Rooney brings more than 38 years of sales experience in both the electrical and lighting businesses to this newly created role. He began his career with GE Supply and has held senior sales management roles at Cooper Industries both at the corporate level as well as with the Crouse Hinds Division. At Emerson Electric, Rooney was the VP of sales for EGS. He was also the VP of sales at the Juno Lighting Group for seven years prior to their acquisition by Acuity. Most recently he was the VP of Sales for Commercial Markets at Hubbell Lighting. Rooney holds a bachelor’s degree in business from Rochester Institute of Technology.

