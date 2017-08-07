Menu
Roy Haley Joins Houston Wire Board

Haley was chairman of the board of WESCO International from 1998 until his retirement in 2011.

Houston Wire & Cable Co. (Houston): Long-time electrical distribution executive Roy Haley was elected to the company’s board of directors. Haley will also serve as a member of the Audit and Compensation Committees. Haley, age 70, served as the chairman of the board of WESCO International, Inc. from 1998 until his retirement in 2011 and CEO from 1994 to 2009.

"We are very excited to welcome Roy to our Board of Directors. Roy's extensive experience in industry and electrical distribution make him a great addition to our Board," said James Pokluda, president & CEO of Houston Wire & Cable Co.

