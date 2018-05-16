Ruzicka Joins Shat-R-Shield as New North Central Regional Sales Manager

Shat-R-Shield Inc. (Salisbury, NC): Kevin Ruzicka has accepted the position of North Central Regional sales manager. With 12 years of experience in the electrical industry, Ruzicka has an extensive background working in distribution, managing territory sales at the rep agency level as well as a factory representative for a global lighting manufacturer.

Formerly with Holt Electrical Supplies, Ruzicka served as account manager where he continuously increased sales year over year through IBEW and IEC electrical contractor markets. Prior to Holt, he held the position of factory sales representative for Holophane and territory sales manager for Fischo Group, an electrical manufacturers’ representative agency. Ruzicka is fluent in lighting specification sales, hazardous area classifications, lighting design and ROI analysis, all of which align with Shat-R-Shield’s corporate initiatives.

Ruzicka’s North Central territory will include: ND, SD, NE, KS, MN, IA, MO, WI and IL, where he will work with manufacturer’s representatives to promote Shat-R-Shield’s safety coated lamp line and niche LED fixtures throughout electrical distribution and end user customers in the food processing, marine, waste water treatment and industrial markets. He will be based at his home office in Edwardsville, IL.