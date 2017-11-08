Schneider Names Perez to Senior VP Post in Solutions & Services Business Unit

Schneider Electric (Andover, MA): Santiago Perez is now senior VP, Solutions & Services, in the U.S. He will help Schneider Electric customers realize the benefits of EcoStruxure, the company's open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture and platform. EcoStruxure is designed to deliver enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability and connectivity for customers. It leverages advancements in IoT, mobility, sensing, cloud, analytics and cybersecurity to deliver innovation at every level. This includes connected products, edge control, apps, analytics and services. EcoStruxure is deployed in 450,000-plus installations, with the support of 9,000 system integrators, connecting over 1 billion devices.

In his new role, Perez will oversee the Solution & Execution organization and provide vision, leadership and strategic direction to accelerate growth of the Field Services business. Additionally, Perez leads the sales and execution teams for Strategic Accounts in North America, including key customers in the oil & gas; mining, minerals & metal; electric utilities; food & beverage; automotive; government; water/waste water; hotel; retail; health care and life sciences segments.

Perez joins Schneider Electric after 17 years at Johnson Controls, where he served most recently as VP & general manager, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America, Building Efficiency. He also served in general management, sales management and marketing management roles at Thermo Fisher Scientific and United Technologies. Perez holds a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from Johns Hopkins University and an MBA from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. Perez is located in Miami.