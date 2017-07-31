Sonepar Names New CEO

Sonepar (Paris, France): Philippe Delpech has been appointed chief executive officer of Sonepar, effective September 4, 2017. Delpech joins the world’s largest electrical distribution company after 17 years with UTC, where he was president of the Otis Elevator business unit and a member of UTC Executive Committee.

“Philippe comes to us with an extensive, varied international career,” Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette, Sonepar chairman, said in a release. “He will be able to draw on our powerful entrepreneurial DNA, the passion of our associates and our unique business model combining local initiative, cross-cutting action and global ambition.”

The release said Delpech will be supported by the experience of François Poncet, CFO, and Dave Gabriel, COO.