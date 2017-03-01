Menu
Sonepar USA West Region Announcement
Sonepar (Charleston, SC): Bob Zamarripa, currently president of the West Region for Sonepar USA, will be re-focusing his efforts on leading OneSource Supply Solutions. Effective, March 1st, he became the full-time leader of OneSource Supply Solutions, a diverse business enterprise providing leading edge, value add supply chain solutions to the utility industry.

Jon Mitchell, currently president of Codale Electric Supply, will assume responsibility as president of the West Region and will oversee the following Sonepar USA businesses – OneSource Distributors, Codale Electric Supply, IES and Eoff Electric Supply. He will also retain the office of president of Codale for the foreseeable future. In an effort to organize the team for maximum effectiveness, Dave Dahl, president of QED, will now report to Rob Taylor, president of the South and Central Region for Sonepar USA.

