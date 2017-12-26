Spadaro Joins Van Meter to Lead Automation Efforts

Van Meter Inc. (Cedar Rapids, IA): Jeff Spadaro recently joined the company as V.P. of automation. Spadaro succeeds Rod Reinertson who will retire Jan. 5 after 25 years of service. Spadaro has extensive experience in automation sales and program management having worked in a variety of distribution and manufacturing roles. Most recently, Jeff was a strategic agreement manager for Rockwell Automation working with some of the company’s largest global customers.

“Jeff’s impressive knowledge of the automation industry, as well as his ability to lead teams and carry out strategic initiatives, makes him a great fit for his new role at Van Meter,” said Van Meter Chief Growth Officer, Mike Gassmann. “We wish Rod the very best in his retirement and thank him for his leadership and commitment to our company. We welcome Jeff to our team and look forward to his contributions to our future growth and success.”

Spadaro is a native of Cleveland, OH. He earned his Electrical Engineering degree from the University of Akron and holds a Certificate of Distribution from Texas A&M. Jeff is passionate about helping all people find safe, secure and stable housing. His community service record includes volunteering for his local church and Habitat for Humanity.