Randy Hudson, Summit Electric Supply
Summit Electric Supply Names Hudson to Lead Irving Service Center

He has helped build Summit's industrial sales team.

Summit Electric Supply (Albuquerque, NM): Randy Hudson has been promoted to sales manager of its Irving, TX, location. Hudson began his electrical distribution career in 2006 as a warehouse driver for an electrical supplier in Foley, Alabama. He advanced through numerous roles of increasing responsibility before specializing in industrial sales and business development management.

Hudson joined Summit in November 2015 as industrial business development manager where he helped to form

