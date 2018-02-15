Todd Gilliam to Head ABB’s U.S. Food and Beverage Business

ABB (Atlanta, GA): Todd Gilliam recently joined the company to become U.S. segment leader for ABB’s food and beverage operations. He succeeds Cliff Cole, who has taken on the role of leader of commercial and strategic integration after three years in the position. Gilliam joins ABB from Schneider Electric, where he was a food and beverage industry manager since Sept. 2014. He has over 30 years of experience in manufacturing, having been a global account manager for brands such as Coca-Cola and Microsoft.

In his new role at ABB, Gilliam will lead a team that represents all of ABB’s current business units. The team will take responsibility for educating and informing food manufacturers on the impact digitalization is having on the industry and what long-term solutions are available to improve efficiency and profitability. “Digitalization has been at the forefront of manufacturers’ minds for a number of years now, and many are interested not only in optimizing existing assets to keep up with their competitors, but also leveraging new technologies to gain a strategic advantage,” said Gilliam in the press release. “As an industry, food and beverage has traditionally been a slower adopter of new technologies when compared with sectors such as energy or processing. Rather than playing catch up, manufacturers are now looking at what the future holds and how they can make their own facilities smarter.

Gilliam will be based at ABB’s Atlanta office in the United States. He holds a BA in electrical and computer engineering from the University of South Carolina.