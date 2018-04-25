Topaz Promotes Carrie Schwabacher to VP Sales

Topaz Lighting (Holtzville, NY): Carrie Schwabacher is now VP of sales. Most recently Schwabacher served as Topaz’s national sales manager providing leadership, direction and strategic planning for the regional sales and sales support teams as well as manufacturer’s rep agencies across the country, with success in increasing customer base and overall profitability. Prior to joining Topaz in May 2014, Schwabacher spent nearly 15 years with Pentair’s ERICO division working her way up from regional sales manager to channel manager after spending the first parts of her career with Leviton and Legrand.

In addition to her role at Topaz, Schwabacher is active in the electrical industry serving on NAED’s Women in Industry Committee as Chair of the Recruitment Committee and as an Expert Panelist for the Women In Industry Boot Camp as well as NEMRA’s NMG Committee.