Tortora Joins Acclaim Lighting to Lead Sales in Eastern Region

Acclaim Lighting, Los Angeles, named Michael Tortora as its Eastern Regional Sales Manager. Tortora brings extensive design and sales development experience in the lighting industry, and will be responsible for directing Acclaim’s commercial sales through distributors, manufacturers rep agencies, contractors and national accounts.

Prior to joining Acclaim Lighting, Tortora was Solutions Sales Manager, Midwest Region, for Acuity Brands Lighting. Before Acuity, Tortora served as t