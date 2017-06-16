Verhoeven to Direct Commercial Sales In the West for Pelican

Pelican Products, Inc. (Torrance, CA): Landon Verhoeven has been appointed to lead this lighting manufacturer’s commercial sales operations in the western United States. Verhoeven will be taking over for the recently promoted Vice President, Mitra Giles, to lead Pelican’s commercial sales staff in 15 western states. His charge is to drive new business development in the company’s multi-million dollar Commercial Division which includes the law enforcement, fire safety, industrial and government industries.

“Landon has a proven track record as an effective sales leader and will now leverage that same expertise in his new role to move the needle by driving his team to success and positively impacting customer relations,” said Mitra Giles, Vice President of U.S. Commercial and Technical Packaging Sales. “Our customers have come to rely on his industry experience, work-ethic and customer-centric approach.”

Verhoeven worked his way up through the ranks of Pelican sales from a regional sales role to Regional Sales Manager to his new role by consistently growing his sales nearly 10% year-over-year throughout his tenure. Prior to joining Pelican, he worked for Battery Systems where he drove double-digit sales growth for his sales territory. Verhoeven holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Azusa Pacific University.