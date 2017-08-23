Veum Promoted to President at IEWC

IEWC (Milwaukee, WI): The company’s board of directors named Mike Veum as corporate president. This is a step in a strategic succession plan to transition the leadership responsibilities of David Nestingen, who has served as CEO and corporate president since January 1999. In his new role, Veum will immediately join the IEWC board of directors, and over the next year to eighteen months assume the role and responsibilities of CEO. At that time, David Nestingen will shift over to chairman of the board. This appointment is an internal promotion for Veum, who joined IEWC in April 2016 as president of IEWC’s North America OEM division. Prior to IEWC, Mike gained over 20 years of progressive general management and commercial experience at Brady Corp. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Marquette University, is a certified Six Sigma practitioner and has continued his executive education at the University of Michigan. Veum will assume his new position immediately and continue working out of IEWC’s offices in New Berlin, WI. He will report directly to David Nestingen and the two will continue to work closely to execute a strong transition of leadership duties.