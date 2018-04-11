Menu
Kodi Wilson, Werner Electric Supply
News>People

Werner Electric Hires Product Specialist

Werner Electric Supply, Appleton, WI): Kodi Wilson has joined the distributor as a product specialist for process controls at its headquarters in Appleton. Wilson will help drive the growth of process solutions and aid in the rollout and configuration of Werner Electric’s new process trainer. He will also help with the selection, procurement, and delivery of instrumentation and control valves for process customers.

Register to view the full article

Register on Electrical Wholesaling and gain access to content including news, galleries, personnel announcements and much more.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Wisconsin
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Barbara Humpton, Siemens USA
Siemens Names Barbara Humpton CEO for US
Apr 27, 2018
Carrie-Schwabacher_Topaz_1025
Topaz Promotes Carrie Schwabacher to VP Sales
Apr 25, 2018
Cory Schneider, CEO, Lighting Unlimited, and NAILD president
NAILD Names Schneider President, Announces New Officers
Apr 20, 2018
IEWC_Veum
IEWC Appoints Veum as CEO as Part of Succession Plan
Apr 18, 2018