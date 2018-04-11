Werner Electric Hires Product Specialist

Werner Electric Supply, Appleton, WI): Kodi Wilson has joined the distributor as a product specialist for process controls at its headquarters in Appleton. Wilson will help drive the growth of process solutions and aid in the rollout and configuration of Werner Electric’s new process trainer. He will also help with the selection, procurement, and delivery of instrumentation and control valves for process customers.
