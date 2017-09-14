Menu
Werthman Joins ElectricSmarts as Director of Sales and Marketing

Werthman began his career with Graybar and subsequently became a national marketing executive with Burndy before becoming VP of national accounts for NSI.

ElectricSmarts (Glastonbury, CT): Paul Werthman has joined the company as director of sales & Marketing. Werthman began his career with Graybar and subsequently became a national marketing executive with Burndy before becoming VP of national accounts for NSI.

He has served on several manufacturer councils for NAED and has built close relationships with IMARK, A D, Rexel, CED, Sonepar and Graybar and other companies. An ElectricSmarts press release said Werthman has a unique perspective because at two of his former positions he was an ElectricSmarts customer, helping him understand ElectricSmarts’ partnership benefits from our customer's viewpoint. The release said that as ElectricSmarts rolls out more Advantage Platform products to help both manufacturers and distributors influence contractor purchases, his experience and insight will prove invaluable.

