Wooldridge Joins Morris Products/DiversiTech as General Manager

DiversiTech Corp. (Duluth, GA): This manufacturer of installation, repair, and maintenance materials, components and supplies for the HVAC and electrical markets appointed Tom Wooldridge as general manager of the company’s Morris Products business unit. DiversiTech acquired Morris Products in 2016 as a platform to better focus and service the electrical wholesale market and to expand its line of electrical and lighting products for its HVAC wholesaler customers.

Wooldridge comes to DiversiTech with more than 10 years of domestic and global leadership experience. He most recently served as product line manager of LED Lighting at Eaton’s Crouse-Hinds Division where he led an expansion of the product line and growth in sales. Prior to that, he served as global sourcing coordinator/director with Gorbel Inc., where among other achievements he instituted 5s and Lean principles to improve operational efficiencies. Wooldridge began his career working in marketing and sourcing functions for various companies in China.

Wooldridge holds a bachelor’s degree from Illinois Wesleyan University, a master’s degree in Mandarin and Chinese Economy from the University of Cambridge and a M.B.A. from the University of Rochester. He will be based out of the Morris offices in Queensbury, N.Y.