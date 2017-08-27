EW's Top 10 Product Picks for August, 2017

Here are Electrical Wholesaling's 10 Product Picks for August, 2017. Congratulations to the product managers from Burndy, Greenlee, Carlo Cavazzi, Wiedmuller, Cope/Atkore, Lutron, Milwaukee Tool, Platinum Tools, Phoenix Contact and Cablofil/Legrand.

Here are Electrical Wholesaling's 10 Product Picks for August, 2017. Congratulations to the product managers from Burndy, Greenlee, Carlo Cavazzi, Wiedmuller, Cope/Atkore, Lutron, Milwaukee Tool, Platinum Tools, Phoenix Contact and Cablofil/Legrand. If you have a new product that you would like considered for our monthly Top 10 Product Picks, please send a press release and high-resolution image (300 dpi or better) to Jim Lucy, Electrical Wholesaling's chief editor at [email protected]