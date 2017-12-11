EW's Top 10 Product Picks for December 2017

Congratulations to the product marketing teams from ABB, Arlington Industries, RAB Lighting, Weidmuller, Curtiss-Wright, Thorn Lighting, Nora Lighting, Fulham, Milwaukee Tool and Vantage Controls for having their new products selected in Electrical Wholesaling’s Top 10 Product Picks for December, 2017.

Congratulations to the product marketing teams from ABB, Arlington Industries, RAB Lighting, Weidmuller, Curtiss-Wright, Thorn Lighting, Nora Lighting, Fulham, Milwaukee Tool and Vantage Controls for having their new products selected in Electrical Wholesaling’s Top 10 Product Picks for December, 2017. If you would like a new product considered for this monthly feature, contact Jim Lucy, chief editor, Electrical Wholesaling magazine at [email protected]. We will need a high resolution photo (300 dpi or better) and a brief summary of the product’s features.