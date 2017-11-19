Menu
EW's Top 10 Product Picks for November, 2017

Congratulations to the product managers and marketing teams from Amerlux, Appleton/Emerson, Bridgeport Fittings, CBS ArcSafe, LSI, Milwaukee Tool, Phoenix Contact, Remke, Vantage Controls and WAC Lighting for having their product selected in Electrical Wholesaling's Top 10 Products of the Month for November 2017.

If you have a product that you would like to be considered for the Top 10, contact Jim Lucy, chief editor, Electrical Wholesaling at [email protected] / 913-967-1743.

