Burns Appointed Application Specialist at Electra Sales

Electra Sales (Irving, TX): Kevin Burns is the company’s new applications specialist. He will focus on promoting, educating and driving specification sales with contractors, engineers and end users.

Burns began his career in the electrical industry 11 years ago and has served in a number of roles including field sales engineer with Lapp, inside and outside sales for industrial wire and cable with Anixter, and as an electrical account manager for Hilti. His career also includes nine years serving as an account manager in the public relations industry. He graduated from the University of Michigan at Kalamazoo with a bachelor’s degree in public relations. He is originally from Bloomington, IL, and now resides in Allen, TX. Burns will assume his new role on July 9.

“Kevin brings a vast amount of experience in the electrical industry to Electra Sales and we are excited to welcome him to our growing team,” said Partner Jerry Slagle. “His experience will expand our relationships with contractors, engineers and end users with the goal of securing new opportunities for our manufacturer partners.”

Electra Sales was founded in 1977 and is a manufacturers’ sales representative in the electrical products industry serving north, east and west Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee and northern Mississippi. Bob Easterlin and Jerry Slagle are partners. Boyd Williams is Oklahoma managing partner. Joel Newman is Arkansas managing partner. Will Hunt and Gary Phillips are Tennessee managing partners. Additional information is available at www.electrasales.net.