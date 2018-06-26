Menu
CBM and the Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new office on June 25. Among the CBM employees greeting guest at the event were (center, by banner) Larry Burchett, V.P. Utility Business Group; Brett Cooper, V.P. Communications Business Group; Marla Sparks, president, CEO; and Doug Mayle, V.P., Contractor/Industrial Business Group.
CBM Rep Firm Moves to Larger Office in Kansas City Metro

CBM covers the states of Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Iowa, Texas, Arkansas and southern Illinois.

Cleaves, Bessmer, Marietti Inc. (CBM), an independent manufacturers’ rep serving the commercial/industrial, utility and communications markets in eight states, recently moved to a new location in surburban Kansas City. Doug Mayle, V.P. of CBM’s Contractor/Industrial Business Group, says the new facility in Lee’s Summit, MO, gives the 33-employee rep firm more office space and additional room for manufacturers’ samples. Many of CBM’s salespeople are based outside the Kansas City area, and the new office has work space for salespeople when they are visiting the home office. CBM says on its website that it has account managers covering the states of Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Iowa, Texas, Arkansas and southern Illinois. 

 

