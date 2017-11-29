Chinen Marketing Group to Rep Orbit Industries in Hawaii

Orbit Industries Inc., Los Angeles, CA, recently announced a new sales partnership with Chinen Marketing Group of Honolulu, HI. With offices in Aiea, HI, Chinen Marketing Group will represent Orbit Industries’ complete line of electrical products throughout the Big Island, Maui, Oahu, Kauai, Molokai and Lānai.

Recently formed with over two decades of experience, Chinen Marketing Group’s associates will focus on educating and selling Orbit Industries’ line to electricians and contractors through electrical distributors. The new sales partnership comes as Orbit Industries, Inc. celebrates its 20th anniversary, along with an aggressive expansion into East Coast construction markets, via a second distribution center in Tennessee.

With the strategic partnership of Chinen Marketing Group, contractors and distributors on the Hawaiian archipelago gain access to Orbit Industries expansive electrical product line, including prefabricated solutions like the Height Adjustable Box Installation Template (HABIT) and Recessed Light Adapter Plates (RAP).

“By aligning Orbit Industries with Chinen Marketing, our customers in Hawaii will benefit from faster delivery and fewer backorders,” said Orbit Industries President and founder David Nikayin in a press release. “We now have a local contact who can extend exceptional customer experience, which Chinen Marketing consistently delivers.”

In addition to time-saving prefab innovations and stud-to-stud solutions, Orbit Industries Inc. offers distributorships over 6,000 products across eleven diverse product lines – branded as “Your Universal Source for Electrical Products”. Such products include steel boxes, weatherproof products, NEMA enclosures, fittings, ventilation fans, outdoor LED lighting, and more.