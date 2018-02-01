Menu
Day One at the 2018 NEMRA Conference

The 2018 NEMRA Conference got off to a fast start in San Diego, with a full day of seminars and the first-ever NEMMY Awards.

The highlight of the first day at the 2018 NEMRA Conference in sunny San Diego was the launch of the NEMMY Awards as part of the association’s launch over the past year of its Power Pact program.

Developed with the Alexander Group, Scottsdale, AZ, Power Pact helps independent manufacturers’ reps and their manufacturers work together in the areas of Sales Enablement, Contracts and Compensation and C-suite engagement. Part of the Power Pact is recognizing reps and manufacturers who over the last year have used the Power Pact to to drive sales and profits with the NEMMY Awards.

Synergy Electrical Sales Inc., Fairless Hills, PA, and Lutron Electronics, won the first Power Pact Partnership of the Year Award; United Electrical Sales, Orlando, FL; got the Manufacturer’s Choice Award; and Arlington Industries won the Rep’s Choice Award.

