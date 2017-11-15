Electra Sales Announces Expansion into Arkansas, Western Tennessee and Northern Mississippi

Electra Sales, Irving, TX, is expanding into Arkansas, western Tennessee and northern Mississippi. Electra Sales’ coverage area previously included north Texas, east Texas, west Texas and Oklahoma. Electra Sales of Arkansas will represent several well-known brands, including Kraloy, Philips, Picoma, Priority Wire & Cable and Western Tube. Additional manufacturer announcements are expected in the coming months. “We are very excited to expand into this new territory,” said Electra Sales principal Bob Easterlin. “We have an excellent partner in Arkansas, Joel Newman, who shares Electra Sales’ core values of customer service, integrity and innovation.”

Electra Sales was founded in 1977. Bob Easterlin and Jerry Slagle are partners; Boyd Williams is the Oklahoma managing partner; and Joel Newman is Arkansas managing partner is Joel Newman.