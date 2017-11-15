Menu
News>Rep News

Electra Sales Announces Expansion into Arkansas, Western Tennessee and Northern Mississippi

Electra Sales’ coverage area previously included north Texas, east Texas, west Texas and Oklahoma.

Electra Sales, Irving, TX, is expanding into Arkansas, western Tennessee and northern Mississippi. Electra Sales’ coverage area previously included north Texas, east Texas, west Texas and Oklahoma. Electra Sales of Arkansas will represent several well-known brands, including Kraloy, Philips, Picoma, Priority Wire & Cable and Western Tube. Additional manufacturer announcements are expected in the coming months.  “We are very excited to expand into this new territory,” said Electra Sales principal Bob Easterlin. “We have an excellent partner in Arkansas, Joel Newman, who shares Electra Sales’ core values of customer service, integrity and innovation.”

Electra Sales was founded in 1977. Bob Easterlin and Jerry Slagle are partners; Boyd Williams is the Oklahoma managing partner; and Joel Newman is Arkansas managing partner is Joel Newman. 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
TCP and Burgoyne Sales Relationship Expands to Include New York Metro
Oct 09, 2017
Riffle & Associates to Rep Universal Lighting
Oct 03, 2017
David Gordon, Channel Marketing Group
Speaking Out: Mega Agencies Vs. Smaller Reps
Sep 28, 2017
Pearson-Becker to Represent NSi Industries in Ilinois and northwest Indiana
Sep 14, 2017