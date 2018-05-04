Menu
Electra Sales Announces to Rep Littlefuse in Texas and Oklahoma, Names New Director of Industrial Sales

Electra Sales also announced the appointment of David Dye as its first director of industrial sales.

Electra Sales, Irving, TX, now reps Littelfuse Industrial Products in north, east and west Texas and Oklahoma. “We are thrilled to welcome Littelfuse to the Electra Sales family,” said Electra Sales Partner Bob Easterlin. “Littelfuse offers the industry’s broadest and deepest portfolio of circuit protection products and we are honored to represent their 90-year legacy of innovation in our Texas and Oklahoma markets.”

Electra Sales also announced the appointment of David Dye as its first director of industrial sales. In this new role, Dye will lead Electra Sales’ continued expansion in the industrial market. Dye joins Electra Sales from Mersen, where he served as south central regional sales manager.

“Dave has an incredible track record of success and the advanced level of technical experience that we believe will give us a strong competitive advantage in the industrial market,” said Electra Sales Partner Jerry Slagle. “This new position will allow us to deliver even greater value to all of our manufacturer partners and the market at-large.”

In other news at the company, Sales Manager Allen Lupton has been named director of commercial sales.

