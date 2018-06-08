Electra Sales Now Covering Tennessee Market

Electra Sales, Irving, TX, recently announced its expansion into central and eastern Tennessee. The new managing partners in the market will be Will Hunt and Gary Phillips. Electra Sales of Central and Eastern Tennessee will represent Allied Moulded Plastics, Bridgeport, Chalfant, DEWALT, Earthtronics, Federal Pacific, Haydon, Ilsco, Irwin, Lenox, Picoma, Priority Wire & Cable, Queen City Plastics, Remke, Unity Manufacturing and Wago. Additional manufacturer announcements are expected.