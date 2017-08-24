Menu
EPCO Signs New Sales Agency for Southern Virginia

Richmond-based Hutcheson & Co. has served the Virginia electrical market for almost 45 years.

Engineered Products Company (EPCO), Minneapolis, a supplier of specialty lighting and wiring consumable products for electrical contractors, announced that Hutcheson & Company, Inc., Richmond, VA, is now representing EPCO’s entire product line throughout southern Virginia.

“EPCO and Hutcheson are a natural fit because we share a commitment to integrity, professionalism and service,” said Hutcheson & Company, Inc. President Phillip Hutcheson. “Our partnership means commercial, residential, and OEM customers will have access to EPCO’s full suite of quality products including LED vapor tight luminaires, retrofit and temporary lighting, ground bonding products, direct burial splice kits and more which will provide additional ways for us to support new construction and retrofit projects.”

Engineered Products Company President Jim Anderson said, “Hutcheson & Company has a long and proven history in the Virginia market. Their sales team is strong and has a great reputation for service and meeting the needs of their customers. We’re looking forward to benefiting from their experience and beefing up our market coverage with their expansive sales team.”

Hutcheson & Company has been servicing the Virginia electrical market since 1973.

