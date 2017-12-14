Menu
Electra Sales logo
News>Rep News

ESL Vision Appoints Electra Sales

Electra Sales will rep the line in north, east and west Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, western Tennessee and northern Mississippi.

ESL Vision, Salt Lake City, has appointed Electra Sales to represent its complete line of energy-efficient LED Lighting products throughout north Texas, east Texas, west Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, western Tennessee and northern Mississippi. Electra Sales’ LED lighting experts will focus on educating and selling ESL Vision’s line to electrical distributors and contractors.

Register to view the full article

Register on Electrical Wholesaling and gain access to content including news, galleries, personnel announcements and much more.

Become a member for free
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Chinen Marketing Group to Rep Orbit Industries in Hawaii
Nov 29, 2017
Electra Sales Announces Expansion into Arkansas, Western Tennessee and Northern Mississippi
Nov 15, 2017
TCP and Burgoyne Sales Relationship Expands to Include New York Metro
Oct 09, 2017
Riffle & Associates to Rep Universal Lighting
Oct 03, 2017