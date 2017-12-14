ESL Vision Appoints Electra Sales

ESL Vision, Salt Lake City, has appointed Electra Sales to represent its complete line of energy-efficient LED Lighting products throughout north Texas, east Texas, west Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, western Tennessee and northern Mississippi. Electra Sales’ LED lighting experts will focus on educating and selling ESL Vision’s line to electrical distributors and contractors.
