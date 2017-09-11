Menu
News>Rep News

ESL Vision Joins NEMRA

ESL Vision manufactures and offers a complete range of LED lighting solutions for retrofits, replacements or new lighting projects.

ESL Vision, Salt Lake City, UT, a provider of LED products and solutions, recently joined the National Electrical Manufacturers Representatives Association (NEMRA) to help expand its existing network by adding sales representation across the United States.

 “With more and more commercial and industrial customers taking advantage of utility incentives when they retrofit and upgrade their existing lighting to our unique LEDs, we are constantly looking to build relationships with trusted sales professionals who can combine their strengths with ours, and extend those benefits to the electrical distributors and beyond,” said ESL Vision Managing Director Michael Gleeson in a press release. “By aligning ESL Vision with the many exceptional people in the NEMRA network, we will continue to provide the customer experience which distributors and their customers have come to expect from the growing LED industry.”

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Hutcheson & Company logo
EPCO Signs New Sales Agency for Southern Virginia
Aug 24, 2017
KSA Lighting & Controls Expands its Representation of Acuity Brands in Central  Illinois and Iowa
Aug 23, 2017
SESCO Lighting Expands into Alabama with Acquisition of G2 Lighting
Aug 23, 2017
Elemental LED gallery shot
Rep News: Elemental LED Names Reps for Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia
Aug 21, 2017