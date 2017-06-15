Menu
Flynn & Reynolds Expand Team and Line Card

Flynn & Reynolds Agency, Inc., Tewksbury, MA, has been busy with new initiatives for expansion, announcing new faces on its team and new lines to represent.

The New England rep agency has new agreements to represent Dialight industrial and commercial LED lighting fixtures, American Conduit’s aluminum rigid and EMT pipe and Qmark, expanding its relationship with Marley to cover both electrical and mechanical markets in Connecticut.

To support these additions, Flynn & Reynolds has also added a new territory manager in the Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont markets, as well as two additional inside sales people in its Connecticut and Massachusetts offices. 

Jeff Mann is now territory manager for Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, bringing over seven years of experience in lighting and energy efficiency and relationships with electrical distributors throughout New England.  

Jessica Thomas, inside sales/customer service representative, brings over 20 years of experience doing inside sales for the heating industry, including experience with Marley Engineered Products.

Charlie Shay, inside sales/customer service representative, brings over 30 years of experience in distribution sales.

The firm also said Casey Lemmel has left Flynn & Reynolds to pursue an opportunity in distribution.

