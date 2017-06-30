Menu
Forest Lighting 4ft LED troffer
Forest Lighting Names Agents in Five Major Markets

LED manufacturer appoints independent reps in Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston, Minneapolis and Cincinnati

Lighting manufacturer Forest Lighting, Atlanta, announced representation agreements with sales agencies in five major US markets. These are the first reps Forest Lighting has appointed in the U.S. market.

Digital Filaments: Eastern Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey and Delaware.

Ewing Foley: Northern California and the Reno, NV metro.

Lighting Sales & Electrical Products: Oklahoma, Mississippi, Arkansas and Texas except El Paso.

Luma Sales Associates: Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota and Northern Wisconsin

Riffle & Associates: Ohio, plus the Kentucky and Indiana parts of the Cincinnati metro

“Our rapid growth, driven by superior technology and an ever expanding portfolio of new LED lamps and fixtures, has reached a point where we need to establish increased sales presence in key markets,” said Jian Ni, Forest Lighting’s chief operating officer.  “We are very pleased to partner with these superior selling organizations and look forward to accelerating sales for both our businesses.

