Edme Baird, Glenn International
Glenn International Names Three New Hires

Glenn International (Carolina, PR): This electrical rep agency serving the Caribbean and Central America announced three new hires. Alba Giselle Reyes Santos has joined the firm as brand manager for Leviton Electrical Division products in Puerto Rico. Edme Baird has joined the Electrical and Lighting Divisions. Jose Angel Mena Armas is now the agency’s representative in El Salvador.

