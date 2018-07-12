Menu
Hodges Southwest
News>Rep News

Hodges Southwest Announces Two Promotions

Carlos Sanchez and Ronny Stanford take on new responsibilities at Hodges Southwest.

Hodges Southwest Inc. (Houston, TX): This independent rep firm recently promoted two of its associates -- Carlos Sanchez and Ronny Stanford. Sanchez is now VP of sales for South Texas.  Prior to joining Hodges Southwest four years ago, Sanchez was employed by Lowe’s, where he was manager of the Contractor and Commercial base segment for Texas’ Gulf Coast.

Stanford has been named VP of sales in North Texas and Oklahoma. He has over 22 years of electrical experience in distribution and representation in his region, providing a solid knowledge base for Hodges Southwest.

In other news at Hodges Southwest, the company now reps General Cable’s OEM division for the Southwest Region of the U.S.

TAGS: Texas
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Burns_Electra_Sales
Burns Appointed Application Specialist at Electra Sales
Jun 28, 2018
CBM_Opening_Office
CBM Rep Firm Moves to Larger Office in Kansas City Metro
Jun 26, 2018
Downtown Tampa, FL, skyline
Rep News: Specified Lighting to Represent Universal in Tampa
Jun 14, 2018
Electra Sales logo
Electra Sales Now Covering Tennessee Market
Jun 08, 2018