Kristina Steiger Named President at St. Louis’ Schaeffer Marketing Group

Schaeffer Marketing Group (St. Louis, MO): The company is proud to announce that Kristina Steiger is now president. She has over 20 years of experience in the electrical industry, 18 of which she held various positions at Schaeffer Marketing Group. In 2012 Kris was the recipient of the Electrical Wholesaling’s GEM Rising Star Award. She has served as president of St. Louis’ local Electrical Representative’s Organization and is currently president of the St. Louis Women’s Electrical Board. The agency’s founder, Michael Schaeffer, will stay on as chairman. Schaeffer Marketing is a multi-line manufacturer’s rep agency started in 1976 and covers Eastern Missouri and Southern Illinois.