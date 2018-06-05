Obituary: Lee Nelson, Founding Principal and Owner of Nelson & Associates Passes On

Lee Nelson, founding principal and owner of Nelson & Associates, Santa Fe Springs, CA, passed away on May 20 in Palm Desert, CA. He got his start in the electrical industry with a job at Wisconsin Electric Power Co. He also served as a product manager at Paragon Electric in Two Rivers, WI. When he became a regional manager for Paragon he moved his family to California. A few years later, he put together a proposal to become the Paragon rep for Southern California. Slowly but surely, a line card was filled and his rep business grew.

Lee was married to JoAnne Nelson for over 50 years until her passing in 2008. Together they raised four children: Kurt Nelson, Kathy Nelson-Groff, Todd Nelson and Lisa Nelson-Moore. Lee and JoAnne shared in their joy over their six grandchildren: Joann Groff-Gillett, Katherine Groff-Dickelman, Thomas Nelson Groff (Kathy), Brooke Emily Nelson (Todd), Madelynn JoAnne Moore and Lillian Jean Moore (Lisa). Lee later remarried in 2013 to Darlene Nelson who preceded him in death. Lee will be cremated and placed in the Veterans Memorial Cemetery with his wife JoAnne.