Pearson-Becker to Represent NSi Industries in Ilinois and northwest Indiana

Pearson-Becker's office and warehouse in Elk Grove Village has sixteen employees on call to assist with facility applications.

Pearson-Becker, Elk Grove Village, IL, now reps all NSi Electrical products including the Polaris and TORK brands in Illinois and the northwest counties of Indiana. As the oldest manufacturer's representative agency in Illinois, Pearson-Becker's office and warehouse in Elk Grove Village has sixteen employees on call to assist with facility applications.

Tom Wallace, executive VP of sales of the Huntersville, NC-based NSI said in a press release, “In discussion with Craig Ostling, Pearson-Becker's president, we feel that their organization will have an immediate impact on the Illinois market in relation to enhancing our value proposition to distribution and improving market acceptance for NSi Industries products. In representing NSi Industries, Pearson-Becker’s goal is to support our distributor partners and end user customers, offering reliable customer service, technical support and solutions that positively affect our customer’s overall business.”

TAGS: Illinois
